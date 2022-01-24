Advertisement

IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

By CNN
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tax season starts Monday, and the Internal Revenue Service is telling parents to keep an eye out for an IRS mailing known as Letter 6419.

The letter pertains to 2021′s Advance Child Tax Credit, which was paid out from July to December.

Families received up to $300 for each child under 5 years old, and $250 for children between 6 and 17.

Letter 6419 will help parents accurately report the amount of money they received upfront in 2021.

If parents did not receive one or more child tax credit payments, they are encouraged to call the IRS at 800-908-4184.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Peguero and 17-year-old Cristian Escobar Jr.
DPS arrests two Laredoans during smuggling busts
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Sheriff’s office investigating accidental death near Mines Road
Laredo City Council
Laredo council selects interim city manager
Man sentenced for scamming food bank
Man who scammed food bank to spend ten years in jail
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar
Feds issue subpoenas seeking records related to Congressman Cuellar

Latest News

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.
Pfizer opens study of COVID shots updated to match omicron
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors: Video will show 3 officers violated Floyd’s rights
The former Minneapolis officers are broadly charged with depriving George Floyd of his civil...
Federal trial begins for three officers charged in Floyd's killing
FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court is...
Abortion opponents eye priorities as high court ruling looms
As many as 8,500 U.S. troops have been put on heightened alert for possible deployment as...
US troops on alert as world watches Russia