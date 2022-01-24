Is it safe for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Since the start of the pandemic many pregnant women have questioned whether they should get the vaccine.

Many of them have also been scared to get the vaccine and the repercussions it may have despite the doctors’ recommendations.

Many expecting mothers have been going back and forth on whether they should get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

When vaccinations rolled out to the public, these women were left in limbo not knowing whether they could get the covid shot or not.

OBGYN Dr. Alex Trivette says that he has recently seen more pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dr. Trivette says, “Recently now with the new variant of covid we have seen many patients testing positive when they come and see us, so we have definitely seen more of it.”

These expecting mothers have the same symptoms as other people, but they need to be treated a little differently.

Dr. Trivette says, “We always tells his pregnant patients that they can treat the symptoms with things like Tylenol, and Robitussin, medicines that they know are safe during pregnancy.”

According to Trivette, as long as the mother is healthy and has mild covid symptoms then the baby should be fine when pregnant.

Trivette adds that there have been studies that show moms who are vaccinated and get covid versus moms that are unvaccinated and get covid baby can be more at risk after birth even like complications.

Meanwhile, Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says, this past week, there were six women in labor and delivery who tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Trevino says, “It’s absolutely indicated to get the vaccine during pregnancy and because we have seen pregnant ladies deliver that are covid positive and of course their baby might be positive.”

Just this week, a local six-week-old baby was sent out of town to a hospital which has a pediatric ICU unit.

Dr. Trevino says several pediatric patients have been sent out of town for higher level treatment.

The health authority says, “Usually, babies and small children farewell with the covid infection, but this is not to say occasionally you might get a complication.”

Both doctors continue to recommend pregnant women to get vaccinated since it will be of benefit them in the long run. Dr. Trevino continues to advice the public no to let down their guard.

“We are not over this we are seeing this omicron variant probably peaking by the end of this month, but we don’t know if there is going to be another variant that is going to be wreak havoc on us”, said Trevino.

The CDC recommends the COVID-19 vaccine to women who are breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future.

