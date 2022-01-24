Laredo council selects interim city manager

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council has selected Samuel Keith Selman as the interim City Manager.

Back in 2020, Selman was one of the five candidates who had submitted for the position.

Ultimately, the job was given to Robert Eads in 2020.

However, Eads resigned on Friday.

Back in 2019, a committee was established to search for a city manager after the seat was left vacant by Horacio De Leon.

Slavin Management Consultants was hired at the time to help with the search.

During Monday’s meeting, it was stated Deputy City Manager Rosario Cabello passed on the position to be the interim City Manager due to personal factors, including health issues.

Council voted to pay Selman $270,000 and $1,500 a month in incidentals for a 10-month contract.

It was also stated by City Council that Selman will not be a city employee, but rather an independent contractor

