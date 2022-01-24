Man arrested in connection to fatal motorcycle accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges in connection to an accident that claimed the life of a motorcyclist back in December.

Jose Luis Musquiz, 50, turned himself into Laredo Police on Friday after a weeks-long investigation.

Initial reports claimed the victim, 28-year-old Alan Covarrubias was the only person involved the accident.

According to reports, Musquiz notified police he was involved in the crash the day after the accident.

The investigation revealed the truck driven by Musquiz left the scene of the accident, and the truck appeared to have been washed after the incident.

He is now charged with accident involving death felony as well as tampering with evidence.

