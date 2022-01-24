Advertisement

Man who scammed food bank to spend ten years in jail

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man pleads guilty to scamming the food bank out of thousands of dollars.

Timothy Barnes Gardner will spend the next ten years behind bars.

According to reports, he approached the South Texas Food Bank in October of 2017 posing to be the CEO of a company called Integrity Marketing Associates.

Gardner claimed he was able to get two Dallas Cowboys athletes to make an appearance for the nonprofit organization.

Over the course of the scheme, he managed to get $41,000 but never got any athletes to appear.

He’s been sentenced to ten years in prison, ten years’ probation, and 300 hours of community service.

As part of his punishment he will also have to pay the food bank $57,000.

