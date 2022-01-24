Advertisement

Police searching for woman tied to grand theft auto case

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman believed to be connected to a case of grand theft auto.

The woman in question was caught on store surveillance video wearing a nickelodeon shirt and carrying a case of Dr. Pepper.

If you have any information on this woman’s identity or her whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous

