Police searching for woman tied to grand theft auto case
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman believed to be connected to a case of grand theft auto.
The woman in question was caught on store surveillance video wearing a nickelodeon shirt and carrying a case of Dr. Pepper.
If you have any information on this woman’s identity or her whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
For more headlines. click here.
All calls will remain anonymous
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.