Sheriff’s office seizes guns, ammo and stolen cars

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A traffic stop leads to the discovery of stolen vehicles, weapons, ammunition, and an arrest of a Laredo man.

Last Thursday, Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving southbound on I-35.

During the stop, officers recovered two stolen vehicles out of San Antonio and a handgun.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Christian Salinas.

A further investigation of the case lead deputies to an empty lot in Laredo where two additional stolen cars were found.

Deputies later searched a home in east Laredo and found rifles, grenades, and ammunition.

The investigation in currently ongoing.

