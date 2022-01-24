Advertisement

Tennessee deputy found shot to death inside burning home, sheriff’s office says

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (Gray News) – Authorities are investigating the death of a patrol deputy who was found shot inside her burning home.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Savanna Puckett did not report to her assigned shift for roll call Sunday evening.

A deputy went to her home around 5 p.m. and saw it was engulfed in flames.

Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her home that was on fire.
Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her home that was on fire.(Robertson County Sheriff's Office)

Firefighters found Puckett shot inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now. This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Michael Van Dyke wrote in a statement.

Puckett had been with the sheriff’s office for four years.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling this case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Peguero and 17-year-old Cristian Escobar Jr.
DPS arrests two Laredoans during smuggling busts
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Sheriff’s office investigating accidental death near Mines Road
Laredo City Council
Laredo council selects interim city manager
Man sentenced for scamming food bank
Man who scammed food bank to spend ten years in jail
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar
Feds issue subpoenas seeking records related to Congressman Cuellar

Latest News

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.
Pfizer opens study of COVID shots updated to match omicron
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors: Video will show 3 officers violated Floyd’s rights
The former Minneapolis officers are broadly charged with depriving George Floyd of his civil...
Federal trial begins for three officers charged in Floyd's killing
FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court is...
Abortion opponents eye priorities as high court ruling looms
As many as 8,500 U.S. troops have been put on heightened alert for possible deployment as...
US troops on alert as world watches Russia