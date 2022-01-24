Wet and muggy Monday morning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a very cold and dry weekend, we finally saw that mixed precipitation that Yolanda was talking about.

On Monday morning we started our day with rain, misty and foggy conditions.

That humidity will bring temperatures up into the upper 40s and low 50s, but we are going to warm up to the mid-70s.

On Tuesday we’ll start off breezy and chilly in the 40s and see a high of about 80 by the afternoon.

These warmer conditions will stick around into mid week, expect a high of 84 and sunny conditions.

By Wednesday night, those winds will start to pick up and we’ll hit lows in the 40s overnight, bringing our temperatures down on Thursday to the 50s and 30s.

Those chances of rain will make a comeback on Thursday we are expected to see cloudy and gloomy conditions continue into the weekend once again.

Expect to be in the 50s again and in the low 30s by evening the evening hours.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.