Antisemitic flyers blaming Jews for ‘COVID agenda’ distributed across San Francisco neighborhood

By KGO Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - Dozens of offensive, antisemitic flyers were found in San Francisco over the weekend, and they appear to be identical to fliers found in several other cities across the county.

“It was a small plastic sandwich baggie weighed down with some rice, and it had a flier that said the entire COVID agenda was Jewish,” a woman who found one of the flyers said.

She noticed the offensive flyers while on a walk Sunday morning.

These flyers are placed at a time when there’s already unrest in Jewish communities following that recent hostage situation at a synagogue in Texas and an overall rise in antisemitism.

“Nationally, ADL reported over 2,000 antisemitic incidents in 2020. That is the third-highest tally that we’ve recorded since we have tracked it in 1979,” said Teresa Drenick, the deputy regional director with the Anti-Defamation League, an organization that tracks these kinds of incidents.

Drenick said in addition to San Francisco, the flyers were also reported in Chico, Calif., and several other states, including Texas, Colorado, Maryland, Wisconsin and Florida.

“It is important to call out antisemitism when we see it,” she said.

The ADL said they are aware of the group behind the flyers and say it is a loosely organized extremist group that espouses vitriolic antisemitism and white supremacist themes online.

Anyone who finds propaganda from this group should report it to the ADL.

“We want to make sure that law enforcement investigates and get to the bottom of exactly what is going on,” Drenick says.

