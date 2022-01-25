City council discusses redistricting changes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo held a special city council meeting on January 24 to discuss changes to the district map as the city continues to grow. Out of the eight districts, some have seen more growth than others.

During the special city council meeting, officials discussed for over an hour about what changes needed to be made to make these districts as equal as possible.

The maps of the complete changes are not out yet, but city officials say they hope to make them available to the public in the next couple of days. Some districts that will be seeing a change are District 2, 3, and 5. For now, officials say people living on the border of two districts could be the ones affected by the change.

