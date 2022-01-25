Advertisement

City and LiftFund offering loan program to small businesses

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is helping aspiring entrepreneurs by offering a zero percent interest loan program.

The city has teamed up with LiftFund to support small business owners with funding to reach their business goals.

The program will support small businesses with loans up to $50,000 at 0% interest to support recovery, business growth or startup costs.

The funds can be used for business growth and expansion, startup expenses, equipment, inventory and payroll.

For more information on the program, you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Peguero and 17-year-old Cristian Escobar Jr.
DPS arrests two Laredoans during smuggling busts
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Sheriff’s office investigating accidental death near Mines Road
Laredo City Council
Laredo council selects interim city manager
Man sentenced for scamming food bank
Man who scammed food bank to spend ten years in jail
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar
Feds issue subpoenas seeking records related to Congressman Cuellar

Latest News

Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street
Three men arrested for armed robbery
Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street
City Councilmembers recognized an officer who recently went above and beyond his duties.
Hometown Hero: Animal Control Officer Jose Aranda
City Councilmembers recognized an officer who recently went above and beyond his duties.
Hometown Hero: Animal Control Officer Jose Aranda