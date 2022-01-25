City and LiftFund offering loan program to small businesses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is helping aspiring entrepreneurs by offering a zero percent interest loan program.

The city has teamed up with LiftFund to support small business owners with funding to reach their business goals.

The program will support small businesses with loans up to $50,000 at 0% interest to support recovery, business growth or startup costs.

The funds can be used for business growth and expansion, startup expenses, equipment, inventory and payroll.

For more information on the program, you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.