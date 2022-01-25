City sets date for interim city manager to start

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a long day for City Councilmembers after a special meeting was held to discuss who will take the helm of the city manager position.

After several hours of discussion, the council selected Samuel Keith Selman as the interim city manager for the City of Laredo.

The mayor says, Selman will start Wednesday and continue for ten months until the council can re-evaluate and name a permanent replacement.

After Robert Eads’ sudden resignation as Laredo City Manager on Friday, the council had to rush to fill the position.

In 2020, Eads was among five candidates vying for the job and untimely was selected.

Two years later, Eads is now the fourth person to resign from the position in the last ten years.

Community activist Victor Gomez says he is not surprised the city is once again without a manager.

Gomez says, “What was on the table was not appealing, we thought that we needed somebody from the outside, better our city and we got exactly the opposite. Someone that was not qualified, and now that is going to receive benefits. I feel that’s not the right thing, that the city didn’t do the right thing in picking the right person.”

A special called meeting was held on Monday to go over what to do with the vacant spot.

After several hours of discussion, it was decided Samuel Keith Selman would take over as interim city manager.

Selman is a familiar face; he was previously one of the five candidates along with Eads back in 2020.

District Four Councilmember Alberto Torres says that choosing a city manager can be difficult especially when elections are coming up.

Torres says, “It’s important that we wait for the new council to come in, which would be in the next ten months to ensure that we have a very independent city manager search, and we don’t select someone and that the new council feels that the city manager selected was chosen by the previous council wanting to look for somebody else.”

Council approved a 10-month contract for Selman.

Also, during Monday’s meeting, it was stated that Deputy City Manager Rosario Cabello passed on the opportunity to be interim city manager due to personal factors including health issues.

According to Mayor Pete Saenz, Selman will start as the interim city manager this Wednesday.

