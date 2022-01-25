Commander’s Reception to kick-off WBCA festivities

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The WBCA festivities will officially get underway this evening with the annual Commander’s Reception.

This is video from 2019, if you recall, last year the WBCA festivities were on hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commanders reception is the official kick off and ribbon ceremony of the 124th Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

It offers attendees an opportunity to meet the 2022 WBCA ambassadors affiliate organizations and sponsors.

Also, it’s a reminder that the carnival, air show, and Jalapeno Festival are just around the corner.

The reception will take place tonight at 7 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

