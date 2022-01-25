Advertisement

Commander’s Reception to kick-off WBCA festivities

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The WBCA festivities will officially get underway this evening with the annual Commander’s Reception.

This is video from 2019, if you recall, last year the WBCA festivities were on hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commanders reception is the official kick off and ribbon ceremony of the 124th Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

It offers attendees an opportunity to meet the 2022 WBCA ambassadors affiliate organizations and sponsors.

Also, it’s a reminder that the carnival, air show, and Jalapeno Festival are just around the corner.

The reception will take place tonight at 7 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Peguero and 17-year-old Cristian Escobar Jr.
DPS arrests two Laredoans during smuggling busts
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Sheriff’s office investigating accidental death near Mines Road
Laredo City Council
Laredo council selects interim city manager
Man sentenced for scamming food bank
Man who scammed food bank to spend ten years in jail
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar
Feds issue subpoenas seeking records related to Congressman Cuellar

Latest News

City teams up with LiftFund for loan program
City and LiftFund offering loan program to small businesses
Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street
Three men arrested for armed robbery
Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street
City Councilmembers recognized an officer who recently went above and beyond his duties.
Hometown Hero: Animal Control Officer Jose Aranda
City Councilmembers recognized an officer who recently went above and beyond his duties.
Hometown Hero: Animal Control Officer Jose Aranda