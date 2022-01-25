Advertisement

Commissioners discuss possible renovations for golf course

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some new changes could be coming to the green of the county golf course.

During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Webb County officials heard a proposal from a representative with the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

In their presentation, they recommended renovations to their facilities as well as more services for the public.

Officials suggested remodeling the clubhouse to better accommodate public and private events such as mini golf tournaments.

Oscar Urdiales of the Casa Blanca Golf Course says right now the court is trying to approve a design plan to move forward with a proposal for an outdoor entertainment center for the golf course.

The design is broken up into two different categories and each category is the extension of the clubhouse that is on the outside which included a cabana style palapa as well as other amenities needed for outdoor events.

The second part of the design is to a covered shade structure for the driving range.

As of now there is no set amount for the project.

A committee will review proposals when they come in and decide on an appropriate price.

