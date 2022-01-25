County continues covid safety measures to curb spread

LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - County officials are continuing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in their offices.

Webb County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Landin says each employee must take their temperature when arriving to work as well as returning from break or lunch.

They also require all county employees to frequently wash their hands, social distance, wear masks and stay home if they are feeling sick.

Landin says, “We have seen an uptick in positive cases in county employees. About 300 over the last three weeks. It’s starting to slow down. We have about 50 active cases going on right now in the county employees.”

While the City of Laredo has adopted the 50-percent capacity protective order in their buildings, Landin says there’s no need for Webb County buildings to adopt the rule.

Instead, employees are being told to adhere to the safety measures and use discretion when dealing with visitors, especially at the Webb County Tax Office.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.