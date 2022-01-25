Foggy Tuesday morning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you feel like your head is literally in the clouds, you are not alone, because we are experiencing a foggy morning.

On Tuesday we’ll start our day foggy and chilly in the 40s and see a high of about 76 degrees with a slight chance of rain in the evening hours.

Those chances of rain will increase as we hit mid week, and see a drop into the 60s.

Temperatures will continue to fluctuate between the 60s and 40s and we’ll see those chances of rain increase on Thursday.

By Friday, we could see another drop into the 50s and see lows in the 30s.

Now we will warm up on Saturday and Sunday into the 60s.

We’ll start next week with sunny and in the 70s.

