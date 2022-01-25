Hometown Hero: Animal Control Officer Jose Aranda

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On January 8, a fire broke out at Laredo’s Animal Care Facility. With the quick actions of Animal Control Officer Jose Aranda, he was able to help save the lives of the animals currently at the shelter.

District 4 Councilmember Alberto Torres says Aranda was at the right place at the right time, “By an act of God, he happened to be there. He was there to feed the animals when this unfortunate circumstance and event happened.”

On January 18, Aranda was praised before city council for saving the lives of 45 cats. He shared a few words, saying it was not only his efforts, but first responders, who deserve praise for their actions. He thanked the Laredo Fire Department as well as Animal Care Services.

A faulty heater could have contributed to the fire but that remains unclear. Aranda had suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

