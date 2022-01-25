Hot Wheels Monster Truck giveaway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Rally is rolling on over to the Sames Auto Arena.

You can see all your favorite trucks such as Bone Shaker, Demo Derby, Tiger Shark and Big Foot!

Your good neighbor station is giving you and your family the chance to win some free tickets!

All you need to do is click here, fill out the information and send a photo of your child with their favorite hot wheels.

The winners will be announced Jan 26th, so you still have plenty of time.

