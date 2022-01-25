Human trafficking month: How you can help prevent it

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Attorney General’s Office says more than 180 human traffickers were arrested last year.

In observance of human trafficking prevention month, local law enforcement is speaking out on what efforts they are taking to keep that number from increasing.

So far this year, there has been an increase in human smuggling attempts into the U.S. than in previous years.

Sergeant Erick Estrada and the Texas Department of Public Safety are doing everything they can to foil human smuggling in our area.

Estrada says DPS works with the Game Wardens and Texas Military Department to try and deter smugglers while they are crossing into the U.S. because they have seen an increase in vehicle pursuits.

Over the years, DPS has seen an increase of younger people performing these smuggling attempts, some as young as 14-years-old.

Estrada says, once these undocumented people cross, they will go into a stash house, or they will get transported by vehicle and that usually results in a vehicle pursuit which is something they try to avoid.

Estrada believes it usually starts as smuggling and eventually turns into trafficking.

Estrada adds the victims speak out after they have been captured and during the interview process.

“We’ve seen trafficking cases obviously they are sensitive material, but we have seen some cases we’ve even seen instances when there being smuggled into the country and are being placed into houses or being placed into hotels where they have to wait for transportation to take them further north”, said Estrada.

He says people getting trafficked are mostly moved up north into the U.S.

Sgt. Estrada says people can prevent this situation from occurring by reporting suspicious activity by calling a local authority.

In addition, an app called I Watch Texas can also be downloaded, and any report can be made there as well.

If you notice anything suspicious you can report it via the app or by calling 911 or Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

The attorney general’s office says out of the 185 arrests for human trafficking, 28 resulted in a conviction and 39 of the cases were dismissed.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.