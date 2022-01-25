Laredo clinic receives thousands of COVID-19 tests

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local health center received thousands of test kits to help identify positive cases of COVID-19.

Elmo Lopez, the CEO of the Gateway Community Health Center says the antigen rapid test kits will go to patients and employees of Gateway first, some of which have already gone out.

Lopez says they are going to be distributing the tests to schools, businesses, patients and to many other places such as Hebbronville, Zapata County and Jim Hogg County, that is where they have clinics.

LISD says it has received over 8,000 kits as well.

The tests are free for Gateway Community Health Center patients.

