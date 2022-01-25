Man accused of killing wife granted permission to travel

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of killing his wife is granted permission to travel.

The defense for Joel Pellot asked for his bond to be modified to allow for travel.

The state had turned down his request, but the judge ended up granting it under the condition that it’s just for work or medical purposes and that he has to notify pre-trial every time.

Pellot is accused of killing his wife, Maria Eugenia Munoz last year.

She was found unresponsive, and the district attorney’s office claims he told police he had given her a full bottle of pills.

It was revealed she had reportedly died from a combination of anesthetic drugs.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.