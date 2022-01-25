Advertisement

Man accused of killing wife granted permission to travel

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of killing his wife is granted permission to travel.

The defense for Joel Pellot asked for his bond to be modified to allow for travel.

The state had turned down his request, but the judge ended up granting it under the condition that it’s just for work or medical purposes and that he has to notify pre-trial every time.

Pellot is accused of killing his wife, Maria Eugenia Munoz last year.

She was found unresponsive, and the district attorney’s office claims he told police he had given her a full bottle of pills.

It was revealed she had reportedly died from a combination of anesthetic drugs.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Peguero and 17-year-old Cristian Escobar Jr.
DPS arrests two Laredoans during smuggling busts
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Sheriff’s office investigating accidental death near Mines Road
Laredo City Council
Laredo council selects interim city manager
Man sentenced for scamming food bank
Man who scammed food bank to spend ten years in jail
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar
Feds issue subpoenas seeking records related to Congressman Cuellar

Latest News

Laredo clinic receives COVID-19 tests
Laredo clinic receives thousands of COVID-19 tests
Vara Health COVID testing at Sames Auto Arena
New COVID-testing call center to launch
Vara Health COVID testing at Sames Auto Arena
Sames Auto Arena COVID testing
Casa Blanca Golf Course renovations proposal
Commissioners discuss possible renovations for golf course
File photo: Human smuggling
Human trafficking month: How you can help prevent it