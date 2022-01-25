Advertisement

New COVID-testing call center to launch

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new call center has been specifically designated for information about COVID-19 testing in the City of Laredo. Due to a high request for this information through the the city’s 311 Call Center, Dr. Richard Chamberlain and Chief Guillermo Heard requested help from the City’s partner Vara Health on the issue.

The owner and manager of Vara Health, Dr. Jose Alvarado, issued a response. He stated that help was on the way, saying, “With the recent increase in volume of COVID testing, we have implemented this week a partnership with a large HIPPA compliant call center to assist in the dissemination of results. Furthermore, we are actively improving our automatic results process. We anticipate the call center will provide immediate relief.”

Vara Health has been working with the City of Laredo to provide free COVID-testing at the Sames Auto Arena.

The new call center’s start time will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25th. They will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their number is 956-255-2873.

