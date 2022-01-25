Advertisement

New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence, R.I., Dec. 7, 2021. A new version of the omicron variant, dubbed "stealth omicron," was first reported in the Philippines and has been detected in 40 countries, including the U.S. It is the dominant form of the virus in Denmark.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Scientists are keeping a close eye on a new version of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The new variant, referred to by researchers as BA.2, is a descendant of the omicron mutation, according to a report from the UK Health Agency.

At least three cases have been reported in the U.S. They were found in patients at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas, where researchers are studying samples of the virus, The Washington Post stated.

The new version appears to have similar traits as the original, such as its apparent ability to evade preexisting immunity, whether from the virus or from vaccinations.

BA.2 has also been dubbed as “stealth omicron,” according to the Washington Post, because its genetic traits make it difficult to detect with a PCR test, which could detect the original version of the variant.

The UK Health Agency reported cases of BA.2 have been detected in 40 countries and was first reported in the Philippines. It is the dominant form of the virus in Denmark.

Scientists say there is still much to learn about the new version. As of right now, there is “insufficient” evidence that it causes more severe illness or is more contagious than the original omicron variant.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Peguero and 17-year-old Cristian Escobar Jr.
DPS arrests two Laredoans during smuggling busts
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Sheriff’s office investigating accidental death near Mines Road
Laredo City Council
Laredo council selects interim city manager
Man sentenced for scamming food bank
Man who scammed food bank to spend ten years in jail
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar
Feds issue subpoenas seeking records related to Congressman Cuellar

Latest News

Unvaccinated man taken off transplant list
Laredo clinic receives COVID-19 tests
Laredo clinic receives thousands of COVID-19 tests
Laredo clinic receives thousands of COVID-19 tests
Laredo clinic receives thousands of COVID-19 tests
Vara Health COVID testing at Sames Auto Arena
New COVID-testing call center to launch
Vara Health COVID testing at Sames Auto Arena
Sames Auto Arena COVID testing