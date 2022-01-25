Advertisement

Schools return to the classrooms for in-class instruction

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After a week of remote learning, thousands of Laredo students returned to the classrooms for in person instruction.

Both UISD and LISD went virtual from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21 due to a significant number of absences among students and staff.

The school districts believed that a week of remote learning would allow time for sick staff and students to recover.

Gabriela Berlanga, the assistant principal over at Ryan Elementary says they are continuing to do their part to prevent the spread among students and staff.

They are encouraging students to wear their mask, social distance and wash their hands.

This past Friday was a cold weather day for both school districts allowing them to have a day off.

That instruction day will be made up on a later date.

For more headlines. click here.

