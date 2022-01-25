South Laredo residents complain stray dogs are attacking them

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Residents of a south Laredo neighborhood are claiming they are being attacked by stray dogs that roam around the area.

In surveillance footage obtained by KGNS News, the video shows dogs going after two kids. The complaints are coming from neighbors of the community that live close to the intersection of Santa Barbara Street and south India Avenue.

One neighbor said she is fixing her fence after the dogs allegedly caused damages to it. Anita Hernandez shares that the stray dogs have always been around, but it’s only over this past year that it’s gotten worse since there are now close to eight dogs. Hernandez says, “My daughter cannot go out to walk her little puppy because they come at her.” She continues by stating that, “There was a situation where two little kids were walking by and they attacked them, one of the little girls fell down. I don’t know if she got bitten or not, but they had to run because the dogs were still coming at them.”

Several residents say they’ve complained many times to the Laredo Animal Care Facility, but they have not been able to resolve the issue. Representatives with the facility say they have responded to the complaints in the area three separate times. They also say they plan to visit the neighborhood on January 27.

