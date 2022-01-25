Advertisement

Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas woman is facing charges after police say she asked a mother in a Walmart checkout line if she could buy her baby boy.

Rebecca Taylor, 49, is charged with sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony in the state of Texas. She was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond, KPRC reports.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Taylor approached a mother and her two children in the self-checkout line at a Walmart in Crockett. She allegedly asked about buying the younger of the two children, a baby boy, for $250,000.

The mother thought Taylor was joking at first and “told her no amount of money would do,” police wrote, as reported by The Messenger.

But Taylor persisted, allegedly saying she had wanted to buy a baby for a long time. At one point, police say she called the child’s name, which the mother says she never told her.

As the mother and her children left Walmart, Taylor screamed at them in the parking lot, offering $500,000 for the baby and threatening to take him, according to the affidavit.

The mother got her children safely away from Taylor before reporting the incident to police, KPRC reports.

Police say surveillance footage from Walmart appears to match the mother’s account.

If convicted, Taylor could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, according to The Messenger.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Peguero and 17-year-old Cristian Escobar Jr.
DPS arrests two Laredoans during smuggling busts
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Sheriff’s office investigating accidental death near Mines Road
Laredo City Council
Laredo council selects interim city manager
Man sentenced for scamming food bank
Man who scammed food bank to spend ten years in jail
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar
Feds issue subpoenas seeking records related to Congressman Cuellar

Latest News

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.
Pfizer opens study of COVID shots updated to match omicron
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors: Video will show 3 officers violated Floyd’s rights
The former Minneapolis officers are broadly charged with depriving George Floyd of his civil...
Federal trial begins for three officers charged in Floyd's killing
FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court is...
Abortion opponents eye priorities as high court ruling looms
As many as 8,500 U.S. troops have been put on heightened alert for possible deployment as...
US troops on alert as world watches Russia