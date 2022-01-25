Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three men are facing charges for allegedly shooting and robbing a man.

Lorenzo Rafael Cortez, 30, Anthony James Santana, 35 and Pedro Villarreal Jr, 25 were all charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The incident happened at the 400 block of Travis Street, when a 35-year-old man was asked to meet the men at the location.

According to Laredo Police, once he arrived, two of the men approached him and he was shot in the abdomen.

The man ran away and headed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were called at the hospital which is where the investigation began.

The case was then presented to the district attorney’s office who determined sufficient evidence existed to seek warrants of arrest for all three individuals.

