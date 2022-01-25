Advertisement

Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street

By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three men are facing charges for allegedly shooting and robbing a man.

Lorenzo Rafael Cortez, 30, Anthony James Santana, 35 and Pedro Villarreal Jr, 25 were all charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The incident happened at the 400 block of Travis Street, when a 35-year-old man was asked to meet the men at the location.

According to Laredo Police, once he arrived, two of the men approached him and he was shot in the abdomen.

The man ran away and headed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were called at the hospital which is where the investigation began.

The case was then presented to the district attorney’s office who determined sufficient evidence existed to seek warrants of arrest for all three individuals.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Peguero and 17-year-old Cristian Escobar Jr.
DPS arrests two Laredoans during smuggling busts
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Sheriff’s office investigating accidental death near Mines Road
Laredo City Council
Laredo council selects interim city manager
Man sentenced for scamming food bank
Man who scammed food bank to spend ten years in jail
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar
Feds issue subpoenas seeking records related to Congressman Cuellar

Latest News

City teams up with LiftFund for loan program
City and LiftFund offering loan program to small businesses
Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street
City Councilmembers recognized an officer who recently went above and beyond his duties.
Hometown Hero: Animal Control Officer Jose Aranda
City Councilmembers recognized an officer who recently went above and beyond his duties.
Hometown Hero: Animal Control Officer Jose Aranda