UISD seeks public input for Let’s Move for Scholars event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD is hoping to get people moving and grooving for a good cause, but it’s asking for public input before they make any final plans.

The annual “Let’s Move for Scholars” event is expected to take place in April, so organizers believe it shouldn’t be cold anymore.

Last year, the run for scholars went virtual due to the pandemic. This year they are asking runners if they would like to proceed with a virtual event or in person run.

The run and Zumba-thon helps generate funds that provides scholarship opportunities to high school seniors to help pay for college expenses.

The survey is completely anonymous and is intended for planning purposes only.

