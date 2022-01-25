Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar says “no wrongdoing on my part”

Rep. Cuellar’s video statement shows him speaking outside his childhood home.
By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On January 19th, the FBI conducted a “court-authorized” search of Congressman Henry Cuellar’s home and campaign office. His campaign office took to social media by uploading a video statement by the Texas Democrat while addressing the investigation. The minute-long video starts with Congressman Cuellar thanking the community for the support he’s received.

On January 21, ABC reported that the federal grand jury probe that led to the search of Congressman Cuellar’s home and office in Texas begun issuing subpoenas. They are also seeking records about a wide array of U.S. companies and advocacy organizations, many of them with ties to the former Soviet Nation of Azerbaijan.

For now, government officials are keeping a tight lid on what spurred their actions, but Representative Cuellar continues to state he will cooperate with the investigation. In the video posted to social media outlets, he says he is “committed to ensuring the justice and the law is upheld.” He goes on to say, “There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there was no wrongdoing in my part. As an attorney, I know first-hand that the legal system is a pillar in our democracy.”

Congressman Henry Cuellar has been in office since 2005 and is up for reelection in the Democratic primary for Texas’s 28th Congressional District.

