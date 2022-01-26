Advertisement

Agents find immigrants hidden inside wooden crates

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents find nearly two dozen undocumented individuals sealed inside wooden crates.

Last week, U.S. Border Patrol Agents helped the Texas Department of Public Safety with a traffic stop.

An expired inspection ticket was the initial reason for the stop.

During the interview process, the driver, a U.S. Citizen told officers he was transporting undocumented people inside the wooden crates he was hauling.

The driver was charged with human smuggling with the likelihood of death and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

