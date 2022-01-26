Advertisement

Austin Police investigating city’s sixth homicide

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are only four weeks into 2022, but Austin Police are investigating the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

One person is dead, and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in central Austin Sunday night.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the street near restaurants.

Police found one person they said was dead.

Paramedics took a second person into the hospital with critical injuries.

Police do not have anyone in custody at the moment.

This is the sixth homicide in Austin in 2022.

Early Saturday, police launched an investigation into a double homicide on west Anderson Lane.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Joel Pellot
Man accused of killing wife granted permission to travel
Three men arrested for armed robbery
Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street
Surveillance footage shows dogs going after two kids
South Laredo residents complain stray dogs are attacking them
Maria Ernestina Diaz
Woman accused of stealing Chanel Purse from store
Video Statement by Rep. Henry Cuellar
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar says “no wrongdoing on my part”

Latest News

Man accused of fatally shooting Harris County Constable arrested
Oscar Rosales, 51
Man accused of fatally shooting Harris County Constable arrested
Simply Lemonade to release alcoholic beverages
Simply Lemonade to release alcoholic beverages
Austin Police investigating city’s sixth homicide
Austin Police investigating city’s sixth homicide