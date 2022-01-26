Austin Police investigating city’s sixth homicide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are only four weeks into 2022, but Austin Police are investigating the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

One person is dead, and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in central Austin Sunday night.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the street near restaurants.

Police found one person they said was dead.

Paramedics took a second person into the hospital with critical injuries.

Police do not have anyone in custody at the moment.

This is the sixth homicide in Austin in 2022.

Early Saturday, police launched an investigation into a double homicide on west Anderson Lane.

