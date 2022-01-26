Blood supply shortage affects south Texas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The American Red Cross says there is a blood donation shortage across the country due to the coronavirus. The organization says if the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, life-saving blood supply may not be available for some patients when it’s needed. The Red Cross also says since blood components have a short shelf life, the blood supply needs to be constantly replenished.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is calling this shortage issue “an emergency crisis.” Pamela Fernandez, Donor Consultant with the center, says people don’t have to look far to spot the struggle. She says here in south Texas, blood donation is needed. Fernandez says that the blood center is prioritizing blood to those patients that need it the most.

Since Laredo does not have its own donation center, it relies on supply from the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center located in San Antonio.

KGNS reached out to both major Laredo hospitals about their blood supply. Laredo Medical Center responded by saying that as of January 25, the hospital has a comfortable amount of blood supply. However, they always encourage people to continue donating.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.