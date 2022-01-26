Crash on Highway 83 causing road closures
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A busy county road is experiencing some closures due to a vehicle accident.
According to TXDot a crash has closed traffic on Highway 83 between State Highway 44 and Farm-to-Market Road 133 near Catarina Texas.
Officials are asking drivers heading southbound to detour at FM133 to I-35.
As for drivers heading northbound, they are asking motorists to detour at SH44 to I-35.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.