Crash on Highway 83 causing road closures

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A busy county road is experiencing some closures due to a vehicle accident.

According to TXDot a crash has closed traffic on Highway 83 between State Highway 44 and Farm-to-Market Road 133 near Catarina Texas.

Officials are asking drivers heading southbound to detour at FM133 to I-35.

As for drivers heading northbound, they are asking motorists to detour at SH44 to I-35.

