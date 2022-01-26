Design plans for the Webb County Fairgrounds could be ready as early as this summer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On January 24, the county’s representatives in the Webb County Fairgrounds project, Gilpin Engineering, gave commissioners an update on the long-awaited fairgrounds.

According to Judd Gilpin, as of now, the main building at the fairgrounds will be roughly 125,000 square feet and an additional wing would be 67,000 square feet.

The main building will have climate control, making the cost per square foot an estimated $200. Areas without climate control will be $100 per square feet. Gilpin is looking at a total cost of $33 million on construction alone.

Gilpin projects design plans to be ready by the third quarter of the year, meaning July, August, or September. He says they’ll need to be further into the design process to even start construction.

Webb County has $50 million worth of bond money set aside for the project, but the Webb County judge has said in the past that they are trying to not use all of it.

