First day on the job for interim city manager

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - January 26th marked the first day on the job for Laredo’s newly-selected interim city manager. City council selected Samuel Keith Selman to take on the role on January 24, after the previous city manager Robert Eads announced his resignation on January 21.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says Selman was contacted about the possibility of taking on the job since he was a finalist in the city manager search back in 2020. “I asked him if he was willing to accept the interim city manager position as quickly as possible.” Selman ultimately accepted the position with a 10-month contract. However, during his contract, he will not be considered a city employee, rather an independent contractor.

Due to a busy day, Selman was not able to comment on his new role but is expected to address the media at a later date.

