Free income tax preparation services by UISD
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United ISD high school students, under the guidance of their IRS-certified teachers, will provide free income tax preparation services as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. This program is an IRS/UISD partnership that offers income tax preparation services at no cost for low to moderate-income families and individuals earning less than $57,000. The services will be offered at Alexander High School, Lyndon B. Johnson High School, and United High School beginning on January 25 through April 13, 2022.
At the end of each session, the taxpayer is given a hard copy for their records, and the original paperwork is sent to the IRS via the e-file system available at each campus. Taxpayers who are expecting refunds will be asked for their bank’s routing number and checking account number for direct deposit. When the taxpayer owes money, the student will explain payment options available to the client.
The IRS certified students are under the supervision of their teacher, the VITA Project Coordinator, and the IRS Senior Tax Consultant mentor.
***Hours & Days Vary by Site
United High School (main campus)
Elizabeth Rodriguez, VITA Site Coordinator
2811 United Avenue
Phone: (956) 473-5600
Tuesdays and Thursdays
4:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
John B. Alexander High School (main campus)
Adrianna Bautista, VITA Program Coordinator
3600 E. Del Mar Blvd
Phone: (956) 473-5800
Tuesdays and Thursdays
4:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Lyndon B. Johnson High School
Cristina Gonzalez, VITA Site Coordinator
5626 Cielito Lindo Blvd.
Phone: (956) 473-5100
Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays
4:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
