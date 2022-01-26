Free income tax preparation services by UISD

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United ISD high school students, under the guidance of their IRS-certified teachers, will provide free income tax preparation services as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. This program is an IRS/UISD partnership that offers income tax preparation services at no cost for low to moderate-income families and individuals earning less than $57,000. The services will be offered at Alexander High School, Lyndon B. Johnson High School, and United High School beginning on January 25 through April 13, 2022.

At the end of each session, the taxpayer is given a hard copy for their records, and the original paperwork is sent to the IRS via the e-file system available at each campus. Taxpayers who are expecting refunds will be asked for their bank’s routing number and checking account number for direct deposit. When the taxpayer owes money, the student will explain payment options available to the client.

The IRS certified students are under the supervision of their teacher, the VITA Project Coordinator, and the IRS Senior Tax Consultant mentor.

***Hours & Days Vary by Site

United High School (main campus)

Elizabeth Rodriguez, VITA Site Coordinator

2811 United Avenue

Phone: (956) 473-5600

Tuesdays and Thursdays

4:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

John B. Alexander High School (main campus)

Adrianna Bautista, VITA Program Coordinator

3600 E. Del Mar Blvd

Phone: (956) 473-5800

Tuesdays and Thursdays

4:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Lyndon B. Johnson High School

Cristina Gonzalez, VITA Site Coordinator

5626 Cielito Lindo Blvd.

Phone: (956) 473-5100

Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays

4:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.