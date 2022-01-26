Advertisement

Health authority reports 1,001 deaths due to COVID-19

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over a thousand people have passed away as a result of the coronavirus, that’s according to the Laredo Health Authority who has confirmed three new deaths.

According to Dr. Trevino, one death was a woman in her 40s and the second was a man in his 80s who passed away on Tuesday.

Neither of them were vaccinated and the third victim passed away on Sunday. That person’s death is under investigation.

The Laredo Health Authority says that while the hospitals are on diversion to deal with the high infection rates, they are still seeing a significant number of admissions into local hospitals.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the current hospitalization rate is at 36.29 percent.

There are 37 people in the ICU and of those, 11 are on ventilators.

