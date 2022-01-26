Advertisement

Heavy gloom

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Just when you thought that we were done with the gloomy winter weather, Mother Nature throws a curve ball.

On Wednesday we’ll start out nice and breezy in the 50s and see a high of about 63 by the evening hours with cloudy and possibly rainy conditions.

Those chances of rain will only continue to increase during the evening hours, we could see temperatures also drop over night into Thursday.

On Friday Jr. we’ll see a high of 60 degrees with a 70 percent chance of rain and lows in the 40s.

