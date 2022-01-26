Lamar Middle School students selected All-Region Band Members

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than 40 band members from M.B. Lamar Middle School have earned the All-Region recognition in Laredo.

Below is the press release by Laredo Independent School District:

The M.B. Lamar Middle School band had 42 of its hard-working band members receive the prestigious honor of being named a member of the All-Region XIV Band. Lamar Middle School broke its own record of 37 in 2019, having the highest number of students earn the All-Region XIV Band designation in Laredo, Texas.

The students were chosen for this impressive honor during the All-Region XIV Band auditions, which included all 15 Laredo area middle schools.

Luis Reyna, bassoon player, Diego Pulido, euphonium player, Miguel Zamora, trombone player, and Daniel Cruz, tuba player were all selected All-Region Band First Chair.

“Congratulations to our Lamar Mighty Lion Band who placed the highest number of region band members in the entire City of Laredo for the second year in a row,” said San Juanita Rodriguez, Lamar Middle School Band Director. “The Legacy Continues! We are extremely proud of them. Go Lions!”

Also earning All-Region Band in alto saxophone are Ana S. Gonzalez, Ariana Matias, Marleny Perez, and Yulissa Santiago.

Earning All-Region Band in clarinet are Alberto Diaz, Jackylyn Ballina, Siomara Mendez, and Alexis Sanchez.

Vanessa Alba, Max Torres, Nirali Davila, Noe Salinas, Abel Guevara, Abdiel Trejo, and Santiago Lira earned All-Region as trumpet players.

Jesus Guerra, Sarahi Vez, Kenia Fernandez, Geraldine Gonzalez, Sofia Gutierrez, Humberto Dionicio, Mariekit Narabal, Julie Gallegos, Isabella Gomez, Krystal Trujillo, and Angie Moreno were selected All-Region flute players.

Kendra Tinajero, Danika Gutierrez, and Sebastian Salazar were named All-Region French horn.

Aly Barerra, Angel Galvan, Jose Torres, and Matthew Ramon were designated All-Region percussionist.

Earning All-Region trombone were Miguel Zamora, Isidro Higadera, Marcela Flores, Keyla Tijerina, and America Hernandez while Joseph De La Rosa was selected All-Region tuba.

The award-winning Lamar Middle School Band has over 400 members in sixth, seventh, and eighth grade. The Band is under the direction of San Juanita (Janie) Rodriguez and Associate Directors Esteban Borjas III, and Fabian Reyes. Lamar Middle School principal is Mr. Eduardo Lopez.

