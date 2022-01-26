Laredo Life Pregnancy Center asking for community for supplies

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization that helps expecting mothers is in need of donations.

The Laredo Life Pregnancy Center works with mothers during and after their pregnancy by providing them with everything they need from formula to diapers and cribs.

The organization continues to help those who sometimes are not working or are struggling to make ends meet.

The nonprofit is asking for the community to do their part by donating clothing and other items for new mothers to use.

Students who donate will receive community service hours.

Cynthia Garduno with the pregnancy center says some of the families they see do not have the means to purchase diapers or supplies.

Garduno is asking fellow mothers to donate formula that they might not be using.

You can drop off donations at their office located at 1601 Musser Street.

