LOVED Organization donates non-perishables to LC students

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local non-profit is giving back to Laredo College students in need of necessities.

LC Trustee Dr. Henry Carranza and the Loved Organization donated roughly 38 bags of non-perishable foods to the trading stations at Laredo Campuses.

The LC Trading station is a nonprofit initiative that has helped provide students food, school supplies and toiletries.

Many employees and community agencies donate to the cause to help students through their hardships.

The LOVED organization has been a pivotal donor to the trading station from its inception back in 2017 and continues to contribute to student success.

