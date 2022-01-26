Advertisement

Man accused of fatally shooting Harris County Constable arrested

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOUSTON, TX (KGNS) - The man accused of fatally shooting a Harris County Constable for Precinct Five has been captured in Mexico, that’s according to the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Oscar Rosales, 51, was found in Ciudad Acuna, which is right across the border from Del Rio, Texas.

Rosales has been on the run since Sunday, charged in the capital murder of Corporal Charles Galloway.

Galloway was fatally shot by Rosales during a traffic stop in southwest Houston this past weekend.

The arrest was made through a joint effort of Mexican authorities and the gulf coast violent offenders task force.

Authorities say his identity was confirmed through fingerprints.

Officials are currently working to extradite him back to Houston.

