Advertisement

Man accused of harassing middle schoolers for wearing masks

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Parents in California are demanding action against a man they say has been following children on their way home from school and harassing them for wearing masks.

Concerned parents gathered Monday outside the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station to demand an investigation into what some believe rises to the level of criminal harassment. They say a man has been following middle and elementary school students away from their schools for months and harassing them about their masks.

“Clearly, there is a problem here, not just a mental health issue but an anger management issue, and an issue where he feels compelled to attack people who are more vulnerable than him,” said parent Emily Lanigan.

Video shows the man, often seen wearing a shirt that reads “Your mask makes you look stupid,” taunt middle school students for wearing masks last Thursday in a parking lot near Rosemont Middle School in La Crescenta, California.

“Stay scared. Keep your masks on that don’t even work,” said the man in the video. “Bunch of idiots!”

When a father, only identified as Ned, steps in to defend those kids, the anti-mask tirade escalates, and the man calls mask-wearing child abuse.

Ned alleges the man also got inches away from the kids and coughed in their faces. The father called the sheriff’s department, but when a deputy arrived, he couldn’t determine that any crime had occurred.

“[He] decided to lecture these children about freedom of speech, instead of taking their names and creating an incident report,” Lanigan said.

Lt. Robert Hahnlein, the acting captain at the sheriff’s department, says deputies have identified the man in the video. Now that they’re aware of the ongoing incidents, they are working with Glendale Police to investigate.

“It could rise to annoying children,” Hahnlein said. “I have sympathy with the parents. If my kids were there when something like this happened, I would be upset, too, and I would want something done.”

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Peguero and 17-year-old Cristian Escobar Jr.
DPS arrests two Laredoans during smuggling busts
Joel Pellot
Man accused of killing wife granted permission to travel
Three men arrested for armed robbery
Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Sheriff’s office investigating accidental death near Mines Road
Laredo City Council
Laredo council selects interim city manager

Latest News

Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
The San Jose, Calif., City Council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
San Jose approves 1st US insurance law for gun owners
Police want to identify the man and figure out what his motive was.
Police seek motive after stranger sneaks into hospital, feeds baby
Investigators in Baltimore are looking for the cause of the vacant rowhouse fire that killed...
Investigation underway into fire that killed 3 Baltimore firefighters
Prosecutors have said that even people without medical training knew George Floyd needed help,...
Witnesses in officers' trial say they feared for Floyd's life