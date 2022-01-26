Advertisement

Police arrest fourth person tied to E-tag scheme

By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An ongoing investigation leads to the fourth arrest tied to a paper license plate scheme.

Laredo Police arrested 33-year-old Nancy Robles in the case.

Authorities discovered temporary E-tags were being sold and bought from social media platforms like Facebook.

After a thorough investigation, officers determined that Garza’s Insurance was involved in the illegal sale of temporary license plates for Harley Motors.

This led detectives to them.

They say several E-tags were recovered at the location and were being illegally reproduced-sold and issued to drivers in Laredo.

Police want the public to know that only a car dealership, car lot or the tax assessor’s office can legally issue a temporary E-tag.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Joel Pellot
Man accused of killing wife granted permission to travel
Three men arrested for armed robbery
Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street
Surveillance footage shows dogs going after two kids
South Laredo residents complain stray dogs are attacking them
Maria Ernestina Diaz
Woman accused of stealing Chanel Purse from store
Video Statement by Rep. Henry Cuellar
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar says “no wrongdoing on my part”

Latest News

Agents find people hidden in crates
Agents find immigrants hidden inside wooden crates
UISD's Claudia Gonzalez encourages people to use free tax prep services
Free income tax preparation services by UISD
UISD's Claudia Gonzalez encourages people to use free tax prep services
UISD's Claudia Gonzalez encourages people to use free tax prep services
Vehicle catches fire during human smuggling attempt
Vehicle catches fire during human smuggling attempt
Midwest Sterilization
Webb County to work with coalition on ethylene oxide emission