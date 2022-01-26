Police arrest fourth person tied to E-tag scheme

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An ongoing investigation leads to the fourth arrest tied to a paper license plate scheme.

Laredo Police arrested 33-year-old Nancy Robles in the case.

Authorities discovered temporary E-tags were being sold and bought from social media platforms like Facebook.

After a thorough investigation, officers determined that Garza’s Insurance was involved in the illegal sale of temporary license plates for Harley Motors.

This led detectives to them.

They say several E-tags were recovered at the location and were being illegally reproduced-sold and issued to drivers in Laredo.

Police want the public to know that only a car dealership, car lot or the tax assessor’s office can legally issue a temporary E-tag.

