Rental assistance funds available for people affected by the pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There is now financial help available in Laredo for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Laredo Community Development Department just got over $16,000,000 in federal funds to help pay people’s rent if they were in any way affected by the pandemic.

Grant coordinator of the department, Guadalupe Garza, says one of the requirements for assistance is for applicants to live within city limits as well as remain within a certain level of income.

Here is the application for easy access. Applicants can turn it in by email or in-person at their office. They are located downtown, at the El Metro Transit Center on the second floor of the building.

Garza also says the department will begin to offer help with utilities starting February 1. You can visit the department’s website for more information.

