Advertisement

Rental assistance funds available for people affected by the pandemic

Laredo receives $16 million in federal funds for rental assistance
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There is now financial help available in Laredo for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Laredo Community Development Department just got over $16,000,000 in federal funds to help pay people’s rent if they were in any way affected by the pandemic.

Grant coordinator of the department, Guadalupe Garza, says one of the requirements for assistance is for applicants to live within city limits as well as remain within a certain level of income.

Here is the application for easy access. Applicants can turn it in by email or in-person at their office. They are located downtown, at the El Metro Transit Center on the second floor of the building.

Garza also says the department will begin to offer help with utilities starting February 1. You can visit the department’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Three men arrested for armed robbery
Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street
Joel Pellot
Man accused of killing wife granted permission to travel
Maria Ernestina Diaz
Woman accused of stealing Chanel Purse from store
Surveillance footage shows dogs going after two kids
South Laredo residents complain stray dogs are attacking them
Miriam Hernandez
Woman accused of stealing Firesticks from Best Buy

Latest News

City council selected Samuel Keith Selman to take on the role.
First day on the job for interim city manager
City council selected Samuel Keith Selman to take on the role.
First day on the job for interim city manager
Laredo receives $16 million in federal funds for rental assistance
Financial help available for those affected by Pandemic
The M.B. Lamar Middle School band had 42 of its hard-working band members receive the...
Lamar Middle School students selected All-Region Band Members