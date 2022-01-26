Road project to affect travels on Del Mar

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If Del Mar Boulevard is part of your morning commute, a road project might hinder your drive!

On Wednesday morning the City of Laredo Public Works will be resurfacing the road along Del Mar between McPherson and Country Club Drive.

Crews started working yesterday and will continue into Saturday, depending on weather.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution along the worksite or choose an alternate route to get to their destination.

