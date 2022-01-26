Advertisement

Simply Lemonade to release alcoholic beverages

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 26, 2022
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Simply Lemonade is about to get less simple.

Coca-Cola is teaming up with Molson Coors to make it an alcoholic beverage.

Simply Spiked Lemonade will have five percent alcohol by volume.

It’ll come in strawberry, watermelon, blueberry and regular.

The lemonade will be available in twelve- or twenty-four-ounce cans.

