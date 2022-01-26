Vehicle catches fire during human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle catches fire during an alleged human smuggling attempt near Cotulla.

The incident happened on Jan. 21 when Cotulla agents received a tip about illegal activity going on near McMullen County.

Agents arrived and found the vehicle abandoned and fully engulfed in flames.

Agents were able to apprehend nine individuals at the scene and the McMullen County fire officials were able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

