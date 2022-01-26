Advertisement

Vehicle catches fire during human smuggling attempt

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle catches fire during an alleged human smuggling attempt near Cotulla.

The incident happened on Jan. 21 when Cotulla agents received a tip about illegal activity going on near McMullen County.

Agents arrived and found the vehicle abandoned and fully engulfed in flames.

Agents were able to apprehend nine individuals at the scene and the McMullen County fire officials were able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Joel Pellot
Man accused of killing wife granted permission to travel
Three men arrested for armed robbery
Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street
Surveillance footage shows dogs going after two kids
South Laredo residents complain stray dogs are attacking them
Maria Ernestina Diaz
Woman accused of stealing Chanel Purse from store
Video Statement by Rep. Henry Cuellar
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar says “no wrongdoing on my part”

Latest News

Agents find people hidden in crates
Agents find immigrants hidden inside wooden crates
UISD's Claudia Gonzalez encourages people to use free tax prep services
Free income tax preparation services by UISD
UISD's Claudia Gonzalez encourages people to use free tax prep services
UISD's Claudia Gonzalez encourages people to use free tax prep services
Midwest Sterilization
Webb County to work with coalition on ethylene oxide emission