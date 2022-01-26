Webb County to work with coalition on ethylene oxide emission

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners voted to move forward with looking into the levels of ethylene oxide being released in Laredo.

KGNS broke the story last year about a sterilization plant in town releasing a harmful chemical called ethylene oxide into the air.

Long-term exposure to the toxic chemical has been associated with lymphoma, leukemia, and breast cancer.

After a presentation by the Rio Grande International Study Center and the Clean Air Laredo Coalition on the topic, commissioners approved to get involved and work with the coalition.

Melissa Cigarroa with the Clean Air Coalition says, “A commissioner has volunteered to be a part of the coalition and there will be staff assigned as well.”

Cigaorra goes on to say that they need to come up with a solution and then put pressure on the state’s environmental commissioner so they can see regulation faster than the federal government.

Meanwhile, executive director of RGISC, Tricia Cortez says ideally the coalition will look into how the company can minimize the release of the chemical.

The chemical has been in the Laredo air since 2005.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.